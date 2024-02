NNA – Marjeyoun – National News Agency correspondent reported on Thursday that Israeli enemy drones targeted the southern Lebanese town of Blida with three missiles.

NNA correspondent also reported an air raid launched by Israeli enemy warplanes on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab.

Additionally, Israely enemy artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Alma Shaab and Dhaira.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;