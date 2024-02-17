Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Berri meets Economic bodies’ delegation, former minister Aridi, calls for joint parliamentary session on February 20

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, nbsp;Head of the economic bodies in Lebanon, former Minister Mohammad Choucair, with an accompanying delegation.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on the countryrsquo;s socio-economic conditions.nbsp;

    Speaker Berri later received at Ain el-Tineh, former Minister Ghazi Al-Aridi, with whom he discussed the current political situation and field developments in light of Israel#39;s continued aggression against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip and the massacres committed against civilians.

    On the other hand, Berri nbsp;called for a joint session by the Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning, Education and Higher Education, and Culture committees at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy