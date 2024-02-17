Berri meets Economic bodies’ delegation, former minister Aridi, calls for joint parliamentary session on February 20

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, nbsp;Head of the economic bodies in Lebanon, former Minister Mohammad Choucair, with an accompanying delegation.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the countryrsquo;s socio-economic conditions.nbsp;

Speaker Berri later received at Ain el-Tineh, former Minister Ghazi Al-Aridi, with whom he discussed the current political situation and field developments in light of Israel#39;s continued aggression against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip and the massacres committed against civilians.

On the other hand, Berri nbsp;called for a joint session by the Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning, Education and Higher Education, and Culture committees at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;