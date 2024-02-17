Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Successful Launch of U.S. Lunar Lander Heading to the Moon on a Mission to Make History

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Successful Launch of U.S. Lunar Lander Heading to the Moon on a Mission to Make History

    Joe Skipper/Reuters

    A lunar lander built by an American company successfully launched from Florida early Thursday, the latest entry in a wildly expensive and perilous race to become the first privately-owned spacecraft to touch down on the moon.

    The lander named Odysseus from Houston-based aerospace business Intuitive Machines was atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that blasted off into the skies over Cape Canaveral just after 1 a.m. local time. If the lander succeeds in making a “soft landing” on the moon, it will be the first U.S. spacecraft to do so since the Apollo 17 landing in 1972.

    The IM-1 flight is also carrying six NASA payloads of equipment designed to collect data about the moon before the space agency begins its planned missions to return astronauts to the lunar surface later in the decade. Odysseus is scheduled to land on Feb. 22 close to the moon’s south pole.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy