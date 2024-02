NNA -nbsp;At least five people were killed and 18 wounded in an air attack on the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Thursday.

quot;According to preliminary data, five people were killed in Belgorod, including one child, and another 18 people were injured, 5 of them children,quot; he said on Telegram. — AFP

