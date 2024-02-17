Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    GS's Baissari discusses means of cooperation with Security Advisor to Iraqi Interior Minister, meets Tripoli Bar Association dean

    NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Thursday received in his office, Dean of Tripoli amp; North Lebanon Bar Association, Sami Al Hassan, at the head of a delegation from the Bar Council.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on the current local developments and issues of common interest.

    Major General Al-Baissari also met in his office with the Security Advisor to the Iraqi Interior Minister, Major General Dr. Saad Maan, with whom he discussed ways of cooperation and coordination.

