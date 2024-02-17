Teen ‘Obsessed’ With Columbine Planned to Shoot Up School, Police Say

Gina Ferazzi/Getty Images

An 18-year-old in Ontario, California who was “obsessed” with the Columbine shooting hatched an elaborate plot to carry out a mass shooting at his own high school, police said Wednesday.

Sebastian Villasenor was arrested and charged with attempted murder and terrorist threat after authorities allegedly discovered “over a thousand rounds of ammunition” and 11 weapons during a search of his home, as well as evidence he was carefully planning the crime.

“He researched tactical supplies and was in the process of choosing a specific date to carry out the school shooting,” Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz said during a press conference.

