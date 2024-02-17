Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Sarah Palin Hits New ‘Low’ on Reality Singing Show

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , ,
    Tom Griscom/FOX

    If “two is a coincidence, three is a trend,” then something very coincidental happened on TV last night: Sarah Palin performed on yet another Fox singing competition show.

    Three years after her stint performing as a pink bear on The Masked Singer, Palin showed up on Wednesday night’s episode of We Are Family. The Fox game show, hosted by Anthony Anderson and his mom, features non-famous relatives of celebrities performing solo, then duetting with their secret famous family member on stage. The studio audience, meanwhile, is competing for up to $150,000 by guessing which celebrity the performer is related to.

    Palin’s big moment came when she emerged, sparkly dress and all, from the back of the stage to sing with her cousin JD. Their duet of choice? The Garth Brooks country classic “Friends in Low Places” (which was at least more palatable than Palin’s rendition of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” on The Masked Singer).

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

