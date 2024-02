As food supplies run low and with what little there is unaffordable for many, charities in Gaza’s Rafah are doing what they can to feed the hungry. The Al-Tikkey charity says it makes around 35 large pots of food every day to serve some of the roughly one million displaced people who have fled to Rafah to escape fighting further north. But with levels of hunger growing and supplies dwindling, it is struggling to keep up with the growing demand.

