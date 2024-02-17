Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart Arrested After Punching Drew Eubanks in Fight, Police Say

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , , , , , , ,
    Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

    Things got rowdy at the Pistons-Suns game on Wednesday night well before tipoff.

    Isaiah Stewart, the 22-year-old Detroit Pistons star, allegedly threw the first punch before he even made it onto the court at Footprint Stadium, where the Pistons took on the Phoenix Suns later that night. An argument broke out between Stewart and the Suns’ center Drew Eubanks and escalated into physical assault when Stewart punched Eubanks in the face, causing a “minor injury,” according to police.

    The fight ended with the players separated by security and escorted away. Stewart was promptly arrested, issued a citation, and then released, police said, while their investigation into the fight “remains active.” They did not say what caused the fight or its escalation to blows.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

