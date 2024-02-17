Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Fani Willis ‘Paid Her Own Way’ on Romantic Trips, Nathan Wade Says

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reimbursed Nathan Wade in cash for the trips they took together after their relationship began in early 2022, the special prosecutor testified on Thursday.

    Wade, who took the stand under subpoena at the Fulton County misconduct hearing, said he would use his credit card to book travel because Willis would “limit her transactions” for safety reasons. He said Willis, whom he described as an “independent, strong woman,” would insist “she is going to pay her own way” by giving him cash or paying for things that made the cost of the trip equitable.

    “Let’s take the Belize trip for example. That was a birthday trip to me, so I paid nothing for that trip,” Wade said about the March 2023 trip that he said Willis paid him back for entirely. “We are not keeping a ledger.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

