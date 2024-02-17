Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    U.S. Seized Hundreds of Houthi-Bound Illegal Weapons

    The U.S. Coast Guard seized over 200 packages of illegally-supplied weapons and military equipment from an Iranian-origin vessel allegedly bound for Houthi-controlled Yemen, U.S. Central Command announced Thursday.

    On Jan. 28, Coast Guardsmen in the Arabian Sea boarded the ship, which took off from Iran and was headed for Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, Central Command said in a statement. ​​The boarding team discovered “over 200 packages that contained medium-range ballistic missile components, explosives,” and other military-grade equipment for communications, missile launching, and underwater vehicles.

    Central Command added that “direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of such aid” violates U.N. law.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

