U.S. Seized Hundreds of Houthi-Bound Illegal Weapons

U.S. Central Command
The U.S. Coast Guard seized over 200 packages of illegally-supplied weapons and military equipment from an Iranian-origin vessel allegedly bound for Houthi-controlled Yemen, U.S. Central Command announced Thursday.
On Jan. 28, Coast Guardsmen in the Arabian Sea boarded the ship, which took off from Iran and was headed for Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, Central Command said in a statement. The boarding team discovered “over 200 packages that contained medium-range ballistic missile components, explosives,” and other military-grade equipment for communications, missile launching, and underwater vehicles.
Central Command added that “direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of such aid” violates U.N. law.