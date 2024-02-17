Confider #96 Top Messenger Exec Accused of Homophobic Slur, Katie Roiphe Hired Scandal-Tainted Editor at NYU?

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

MIND-BOGGLING: The former producer who is suing Ed Henry for sexual assault and sex trafficking has sounded off on Newsmax’s decision to turn to the disgraced ex-Fox News anchor to criticize E. Jean Carroll. During a segment last week, Henry—who was hired by Newsmax amid outrage from the network’s staffers—said Carroll “doesn’t sound like a victim” after she celebrated the $83 million verdict in the second Donald Trump defamation case. “Someone should educate him that the sound of a victim and the sound of justice are not mutually exclusive,” ex-Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart told Confider. “He’s the last person qualified to provide any sort of opinion on what a victim sounds like.” Henry was fired by Fox News in 2020 amid sexual misconduct accusations and was later accused by Eckhart of rape in a graphic civil lawsuit. While Henry has denied the allegations, he also voluntarily dismissed the defamation lawsuits he filed against CNN and NPR for reporting on the accusations. A judge in September 2021 ruled that Henry must face Eckhart’s lawsuit and later rejected his motion to dismiss allegations that he violated New York’s “revenge porn” laws. The lawsuit, which is currently in the Southern District of New York, was amended in late 2022 to include new claims under the New York Adult Survivor’s Act. “We have no comment on the civil litigation involved here, which includes allegations against Mr. Henry that he has repeatedly denied,” a Newsmax spokesperson told Confider.

