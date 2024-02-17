Confider #97 – Jimmy Finkelstein’s ‘Brooding’ in Florida After The Messenger’s Collapse

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast

Top Items

LIKE A ROLLING STONE: After Rolling Stone’s Editor-in-Chief Noah Shachtman announced on Friday that he’s stepping down on March 1 (he’ll remain a contributing writer), another staffer of the legendary music magazine took to X to reveal his departure. Entertainment editor Marlow Stern wrote on Monday that he, too, is leaving the outlet due to a “change in editorial strategy.” (Stern was previously a senior entertainment editor at The Daily Beast, while Shachtman was a previous editor-in-chief.) “I hope the shift in direction doesn’t affect other people,” Stern noted in his post. Stern told Confider that he wasn’t given much of an explanation regarding his firingon Monday morning, saying it came as a surprise after working on Super Bowl coverage late into Sunday. “I have to imagine that, due to Noah leaving before me, that says what it says,” Stern said. His last day at the magazine is today. According to The New York Times, Shachtman and chief executive Gus Wenner disagreed over the reinvention of the magazine, which Shachtman wanted to turn into a “hit factory” of stories. It’s unclear if the editorial “shift”—back to the brand’s “historical mission to celebrate the best of pop culture,” according to Shachtman’s tweets—will lead to further exits from the storied outlet, which was nominated for an Emmy last year and won a National Magazine Award under Shactman’s tenure. Penske Media did not respond to a request for comment.

