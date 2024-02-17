NYC Sues Social Media Companies for Teen Mental Health Crisis

Pacific PressLev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The city of New York filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the owners of TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, alleging that these companies created and marketed their products to “attract, capture, and addict” teens.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said that the lawsuit seeks to have these companies pay for their toll on the mental health of young people in his city. It accuses them of negligence, gross negligence, and public nuisance.

“Over the past decade, we have seen just how addictive and overwhelming the online world can be, exposing our children to a non-stop stream of harmful content and fueling our national youth mental health crisis,” Adams said in a statement.

