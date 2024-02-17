Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    NYC Sues Social Media Companies for Teen Mental Health Crisis

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , , ,
    NYC Sues Social Media Companies for Teen Mental Health Crisis

    Pacific PressLev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

    The city of New York filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the owners of TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, alleging that these companies created and marketed their products to “attract, capture, and addict” teens.

    NYC Mayor Eric Adams said that the lawsuit seeks to have these companies pay for their toll on the mental health of young people in his city. It accuses them of negligence, gross negligence, and public nuisance.

    “Over the past decade, we have seen just how addictive and overwhelming the online world can be, exposing our children to a non-stop stream of harmful content and fueling our national youth mental health crisis,” Adams said in a statement.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy