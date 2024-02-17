I’m an American who’s lived in Paris for years. These 8 things have really surprised me about living in the French capital.

Because of France’s social security, I spend significantly less on healthcare than I did in the US.

I avoided hospital visits in the US, but I don’t hesitate to get checked out in France.

The most surprising thing about moving to Paris was the realization that healthcare costs significantly less here than it does in the US, where steep copays and premiums are par for the course. Of course, I knew about France’s healthcare system before I relocated, but it was something altogether different to experience it firsthand.

The US has a mixed healthcare system that doesn’t provide universal coverage, so it was quite the change to see France’s social security, a government-funded healthcare system, cover every person who permanently resides in the country.

Everyone in France contributes to social security, so it isn’t free, but the healthcare system reimburses most medical costs. Since moving to Paris, I’ve rarely paid out of pocket for doctor visits and medications. If I wanted to, I could also enroll in supplemental health insurance provided by private companies, which some people in France do.

I got sick in the winter of 2017 and begrudgingly went to the emergency room in Paris because I was having trouble breathing. If I were in the US, I probably would’ve avoided going at all costs because of how expensive hospital bills can be.

When I protested the physician’s request for chest X-rays (a force of habit, as X-rays can cost thousands of dollars in the US), she responded by telling me that it would be covered by social security. That was the moment I understood what universal health coverage really meant.

Since I’ve moved to France, I always do the tests and see the specialists as soon as I have a health concern. Here, looking after my health is not a luxury I have to budget for.

This story was originally published on June 27, 2023, and most recently updated on February 15, 2024.