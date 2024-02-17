Former transgender WWE star Gabbi Tuft teases return to pro wrestling after nearly decade-long hiatus as she enters All Elite Wrestling spot

<!–

Retired transgender professional wrestler Gabbi Tuft’s latest social media tease about her return to the ring saw her enter a venue where All Elite Wrestling was performing a show.

Tuft can be seen joined by two other people, identified by social media comments as her brother and his ex-wife, walking past an 18-wheeler with the AEW logo, as well as the faces of several of the wrestlers. from the company, including Adam Cole and Britt. Baker.

The video of the trio entering the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas, was posted by Tuft herself on social media. AEW’s flagship weekly show ‘Dynamite’ took place at the Austin-area venue on Wednesday night.

Commenting on the video of Tuft entering the arena was WWE superstar Natalya, who Tuft has been seen training with inside the ring in recent weeks.

Former WWE Superstar Paige, who is now on the AEW roster under her given name Saraya, also commented on the post and posted photos with Tuft backstage at ‘Dynamite.’

Tuft performed as Tyler Reks for four years before being released by WWE in 2012.

Tuft’s latest social media tease shows possible AEW destination instead of WWE

Tuft, known as Tyler Reks during her first four-year run with WWE, was fired from the company in 2012 and retired from competition in 2014.

Three years after coming out as a transgender woman in February 2021, Tuft, 45, publicly expressed her desire to return to the ring on social media.

Tuft has lost about 100 pounds since starring as Reks by changing his diet and exercise routine. Reks was billed as being 6-foot-2 and weighing around 250 pounds throughout his WWE career.

AEW is the second largest American professional wrestling company behind WWE, with a national television agreement with TBS and TNT. AEW’s roster includes former WWE World Champions Bryan Danielson and Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland.

All Elite Wrestling positions itself as the second American professional wrestling company

Tuft has not officially wrestled since 2014, but has expressed a desire to return.

After posting clips of her time with WWE on social media and training with Natalya, as well as other current WWE Superstars, Tuft’s in-ring return appeared to coincide with a meeting with the company that gave her greater prominence.

Now, after a visible presence at an AEW event, that might not be the case.

Tuft’s last official match took place at a Pro Wrestling Syndicate event, teaming with former WWE wrestler Curt Hawkins against AEW’s Lance Hoyt and Kevin Matthews.

Tuft would follow in the footsteps of AEW’s Nyla Rose, who became the first transgender wrestler to sign a full-time contract with an American promotion in 2019. Rose is a former AEW Women’s World Champion.