Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler drive fans wild on the red carpet as they show off their quirky sense of style at the Dune: Part Two premiere

Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler showed off their quirky sense of style as they arrived at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in Leicester Square, London, on Thursday.

The actors drove fans wild when they met them on the red carpet to sign autographs and take photos.

Timothée, 28, arrived at the premiere in a pair of metallic silver pants, paired with an oversized black T-shirt and a dazzling necklace.

Meanwhile, Austin, 32, bared his chest in a white vest, while wearing a sleek black suit, which detailed an incredibly long train on the jacket.

Timothée, who reprises the lead role of Paul Atreides, flaunted his modern style in a striking look.

Austin, who plays the treacherous and bloodthirsty Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the second part of Dune 2, looked impeccable on the red carpet, as always.

The duo were joined by their stylish co-stars Zendaya and Florence Pugh.

The new Dune sequel takes place immediately after the first film ended, when Paul Atreides and his mother (played by Rebecca) joined forces with Chani and the rest of the desert-dwelling Fremen to take revenge on the evil House Harkonnen, whose members have been murdered. most of his family and friends.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in late October 2023, before being delayed until November and finally delayed until March of this year following dual writer and actor strikes.

The sequel is being co-produced with Legendary Entertainment in addition to Warner Bros. Film Group.

Timothee signed fans’ autographs and posed for selfies.

She struck a pose in her vibrant silver jeans and tied her brown hair back with black sunglasses.

Timothee pictured hugging an excited fan on the sidelines of the red carpet.

Austin was all smiles as he perfected the position of his cape for the photo.

The sensual actor posed with his hands in his pockets on the sandy landscape.

She added a bit of glamor with a silver necklace.

Zendaya, who plays warrior Chani in the franchise, wore a piece of fashion history at the event when she donned a Thierry Mugler robot suit from his fall/winter 1995 couture collection.

The skin-tight suit highlighted the star’s stunning figure as it featured cutout detail across the stomach and legs.

Zendaya also rocked a pair of silver gloves along with matching knee-high boots while wearing her locks up.