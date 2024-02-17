Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Fani Willis Goes Scorched Earth From Witness Stand

    Feb 15, 2024
    Fani Willis Goes Scorched Earth From Witness Stand

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand on Thursday, slamming allegations that she misused her office by having a brief affair with a special prosecutor in the Trump election interference probe.

    Willis did not hold back at the Fulton County misconduct hearing to decide whether she should be disqualified from overseeing the racketeering case because of her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The District Attorney’s Office initially attempted to keep Willis off the witness stand, but she asked to testify in the case after she said she spent the day “pacing” in her office.

    “I’ve been very anxious to have this conversation with you today. So I ran to the courtroom,” said Willis, who entered the courtroom and said, “here I am.”

