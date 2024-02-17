Fani Willis Goes Scorched Earth From Witness Stand

ALYSSA POINTER

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand on Thursday, slamming allegations that she misused her office by having a brief affair with a special prosecutor in the Trump election interference probe.

Willis did not hold back at the Fulton County misconduct hearing to decide whether she should be disqualified from overseeing the racketeering case because of her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The District Attorney’s Office initially attempted to keep Willis off the witness stand, but she asked to testify in the case after she said she spent the day “pacing” in her office.

“I’ve been very anxious to have this conversation with you today. So I ran to the courtroom,” said Willis, who entered the courtroom and said, “here I am.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.