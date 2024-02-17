Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    DOJ Accuses Ex-FBI Informant of Lying About Biden’s Ukraine Dealings

    DOJ Accuses Ex-FBI Informant of Lying About Biden’s Ukraine Dealings

    Special counsel David Weiss on Thursday indicted an ex-confidential informant for the FBI who infamously provided derogatory information about Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s involvement in business dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

    Alexander Smirnov, 43, was charged with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record, the Department of Justice announced.

    He was taken into custody Thursday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas after returning from a trip overseas. He’s slated to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

