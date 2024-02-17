MTG Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Doctor’s Claim COVID-19 Vax Saved Millions

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is, by her own admission, a bullshit artist.

At a Thursday hearing on Capitol Hill, the Georgia congresswoman was allotted time to question Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s director of biologics evaluation and research, as he testified before the House Oversight Committee’s select panel on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, she spent five minutes ranting and raving about vaccine-related conspiracy theories—but not before making a startling declaration right out of the gate.

