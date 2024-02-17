Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    MTG Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Doctor’s Claim COVID-19 Vax Saved Millions

    By

    Feb 16, 2024 , , , , , ,
    MTG Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Doctor’s Claim COVID-19 Vax Saved Millions

    Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is, by her own admission, a bullshit artist.

    At a Thursday hearing on Capitol Hill, the Georgia congresswoman was allotted time to question Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s director of biologics evaluation and research, as he testified before the House Oversight Committee’s select panel on the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Instead, she spent five minutes ranting and raving about vaccine-related conspiracy theories—but not before making a startling declaration right out of the gate.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy