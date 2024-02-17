Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    The Real Dangers Behind the Russian ‘Space Nuke’ Frenzy

    The Real Dangers Behind the Russian ‘Space Nuke’ Frenzy

    Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Kremlin via Reuters

    A “troubling” U.S. national security warning has stirred chaos on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue this week, with the Biden administration confirming on Thursday that it believes Russia is developing weapons that threaten American infrastructure from space. Although the anti-satellite capability in question is not a weapon that can be used to attack humans on Earth—it could disrupt services on Earth, Kirby said.

    The briefing comes a day after Rep. Mike Turner, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, warned in an unusual statement of a “serious national security threat,” urging the Biden administration to declassify all information related to it. Reports emerged Wednesday suggesting the anti-satellite capability was either nuclear-powered or nuclear-capable.

    Experts who spoke with The Daily Beast said the implication could be far-reaching either way.

