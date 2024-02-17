British foodie discovers ‘best late night menu item’ at McDonald’s Australia: ‘I had no idea, the UK needs to up its game’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A British foodie has revealed his delight after ordering McDonald’s late at night and listed three reasons why Australia’s fast food chain is “elite”.

Ieuan Jonesfrom Wales, is currently in Melbourne on holiday enjoying everything the Australian city has to offer.

The 24-year-old couldn’t resist trying Macca’s in Australia and all the differences with the chain’s restaurants in the UK.

Ieuan was delighted to discover the all-day breakfast menu and immediately ordered a hash brown, which is exclusively a morning delicacy at home.

‘A hash brown! The UK needs to up its game, because it’s nine at night and I just ordered a hash brown,” Ieuan said in a video. ‘Awesome!’

Ieuan shared a short clip of her Macca order on Valentine’s Day, joking that ‘McDonzz’ was better than having a boyfriend.

The foodie couldn’t forget the joys of Australia’s extensive menu.

In addition to the hash brown, he also bought a Big Mac, fries, a chicken wrap and a Coke Zero.

After a brief taste test, Ieuan revealed that he thought the Australian crisps were “much better”.

“The aioli sauce is a game changer,” he said, revealing that UK Macca’s does not offer the popular sauce.

The UK foodie recommended everyone try dipping their hash browns in BBQ sauce for an “unreal” dining experience.

Ieuan was delighted to discover the all-day breakfast menu and ordered a hash brown.

Thousands of people were shocked by Ieuan’s revelation.

‘No way, I can’t believe Maccies Aus makes hash browns all day, I love them!’ one commented.

“I’m so jealous of the all-day breakfast menu,” wrote another.

Some even wanted to start a petition to get British McDonald’s to sell hash browns 24/7.