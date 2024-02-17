Trump Throws One Last Hail Mary Before SCOTUS Takes Up Trial Delay

Steven Hirsch/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump made a last-ditch effort to convince the U.S. Supreme Court that it should delay his federal election subversion case while he appeals the question of whether he is immune from prosecution over any alleged crimes he committed while in office.

In a 16-page filing, the former president’s lawyers immediately leaped to accusing special counsel Jack Smith of partisanship for urging the high court to reject Trump’s request in an earlier Wednesday filing.

“As before, there is no mystery about the Special Counsel’s motivation,” his legal team wrote. “Commentators across the political spectrum point to the obvious—the Special Counsel seeks to bring President Trump to trial and to secure a conviction before the November election in which President Trump is the leading candidate against President Biden.”

