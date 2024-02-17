Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Smashes NCAA Scoring Record

    Jeffrey Becker-USA Today Sports via Reuters

    Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women’s scoring record just two minutes into Thursday night’s matchup against Michigan with a long three-pointer, surpassing ex-Washington player—and current WNBA standout—Kelsey Plum’s record of 3,527 career points.

    Her coach quickly called a timeout to recognize the moment, with the stadium announcer at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa belting out a congratulatory message to the senior.

    “With 3,528 points in her career, she has officially broken Kelsey Plum’s record,” they said, starting up a deafening cheer from the crowd. “Let’s hear it one more time for No. 22, Caitlin Clark!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

