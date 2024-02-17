Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Smashes NCAA Scoring Record

Jeffrey Becker-USA Today Sports via Reuters

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women’s scoring record just two minutes into Thursday night’s matchup against Michigan with a long three-pointer, surpassing ex-Washington player—and current WNBA standout—Kelsey Plum’s record of 3,527 career points.

Her coach quickly called a timeout to recognize the moment, with the stadium announcer at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa belting out a congratulatory message to the senior.

“With 3,528 points in her career, she has officially broken Kelsey Plum’s record,” they said, starting up a deafening cheer from the crowd. “Let’s hear it one more time for No. 22, Caitlin Clark!”

Read more at The Daily Beast.