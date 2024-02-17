Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale Ends Senate Bid One Week After Announcement

    GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale Ends Senate Bid One Week After Announcement

    Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) has dropped his U.S. Senate bid less than a week after he officially announced it, citing Donald Trump’s endorsement of another candidate for the sudden decision.

    “Instead of one of those phony statements from politicians, here’s my statement on why I’m withdrawing my candidacy for the U.S. Senate,” Rosendale said in a statement posted to his Facebook page.

    “As everyone knows, I have planned to run for the U.S. Senate and to win both the primary and the general election. However, the day I announced, President Trump then announced that he was endorsing a different candidate.”

