Jon Hamm Joins Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan’s New Landman TV Series on Paramount Plus

The cast of Taylor Sheridan’s new Paramount Plus series Landman has added more star power with the addition of Jon Hamm.

The 52-year-old actor has signed on to play the character Monty Miller in a recurring guest star role, according to Variety.

The character is described as “a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy Norris,” played by Billy Bob Thornton.

The casting announcement is just the latest for the show in recent weeks, with James Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie and Paulina Chavez joining last week.

The series is set in “the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas,” described as a “modern tale of finding your fortune in the world of oil rigs.”

The show is an adaptation of the 11-part podcast titled Boomtown, which will tell a “story of thugs and wild billionaires fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

The cast also includes Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan and Demi Moore.

Demi will play series regular Cami, who is the wife of one of the most powerful oilmen in Texas and friend of Tommy Norris (played by Billy Bob Thornton).

Wallace will play Rebecca Savage, “an extremely capable and intimidating liability attorney sent to West Texas to clean up a mess.”

Jordan will play Dale Bradley, “a petroleum engineer and blue-collar guy who drives and works with thugs in the oil fields,” also Norris’s roommate.

Collie will play Sheriff Joeberg, while Chavez will play Ariana, a young mother whose family has suffered a misfortune.’

The series is currently filming. in and around Fort Worth, Texas, with creator Sheridan serving as executive producer alongside David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay.

Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch also executive produce for Imperative Development LLC, and Texas Monthly’s JK Nickell and Megan Creydt also serve as executive producers. Peter Feldman is co-executive producer and Peter Friedman is co-producer.

The show is just the latest in Taylor Sheridan’s incredible programming on Paramount Network and Paramount Plus.

Hamm is coming off his critically acclaimed role as Roy Tillman in the new season of FX’s Fargo and Coach Carr in the musical Mean Girls.

he is also behind 1923, 1883, Special Operations: Leona, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King and Law Enforcement Officers: Bass Reeves.

He also voices Sentinel Prime in the new Transformers One movie, scheduled for release later this year.