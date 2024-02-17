Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Lionel Messi's reunion with childhood club Newell's Old Boys ends in 1-1 draw with Inter Miami as MLS team wraps up hectic preseason with just one win

    

    By Jake Nisse for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 21:37 EST, February 15, 2024 | Updated: 21:47 EST, February 15, 2024

    Lionel Messi’s reunion with his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys ended in a 1-1 draw on Thursday night.

    Messi, who joined Inter Miami last summer, played for Newell’s for five years as a child before making his mark at Barcelona.

    He played for an hour against his old team in Miami’s final preseason home game.

    Messi, his former Argentine teammate Maxi Rodríguez and Miami coach Tata Martino held Newell’s jerseys together for a pre-match photo.

    

    

    

    

    Inter Miami scored first through substitute Shanyder Borgelin in the 64th minute before Franco Diaz scored a late equalizer in the 83rd.

    Miami’s first MLS game will be next week against Real Salt Lake.

