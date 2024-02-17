Lionel Messi’s reunion with childhood club Newell’s Old Boys ends in 1-1 draw with Inter Miami as MLS team wraps up hectic preseason with just one win

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lionel Messi’s reunion with his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys ended in a 1-1 draw on Thursday night.

Messi, who joined Inter Miami last summer, played for Newell’s for five years as a child before making his mark at Barcelona.

He played for an hour against his old team in Miami’s final preseason home game.

Messi, his former Argentine teammate Maxi Rodríguez and Miami coach Tata Martino held Newell’s jerseys together for a pre-match photo.

Lionel Messi played an hour and his Inter Miami team tied 1-1 with Newell’s Old Boys

He, Tata Martino and Maxi Rodríguez held up Newell’s jerseys before the game in a photo.

Messi also posed with some of his rivals after the final whistle.

Messi also posed with some of his opponents for photographs after the final whistle.

Inter Miami scored first through substitute Shanyder Borgelin in the 64th minute before Franco Diaz scored a late equalizer in the 83rd.

Miami’s first MLS game will be next week against Real Salt Lake.