‘Outer Banks’ Star Speaks Out After Allegedly Attacking Vegas Hospital Employees

Outer Banks star Austin North said on Thursday night he has “very little memory” of an alleged incident in a Las Vegas emergency room earlier this week that ended in his arrest for gross misdemeanor battery.

North, 27, was taken into custody after allegedly attacking two nurses and a phlebotomist at the University Medical Center on Tuesday, according to a police report obtained by TMZ earlier on Thursday. After attacking at least one more person, he was restrained by security officers and handcuffed to a gurney until police arrived.

There was seemingly no provocation for the alleged assault, and it was not immediately clear at the time why he’d been brought to the emergency room.

