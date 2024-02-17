Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    'Outer Banks' Star Speaks Out After Allegedly Attacking Vegas Hospital Employees

    ‘Outer Banks’ Star Speaks Out After Allegedly Attacking Vegas Hospital Employees

    Outer Banks star Austin North said on Thursday night he has “very little memory” of an alleged incident in a Las Vegas emergency room earlier this week that ended in his arrest for gross misdemeanor battery.

    North, 27, was taken into custody after allegedly attacking two nurses and a phlebotomist at the University Medical Center on Tuesday, according to a police report obtained by TMZ earlier on Thursday. After attacking at least one more person, he was restrained by security officers and handcuffed to a gurney until police arrived.

    There was seemingly no provocation for the alleged assault, and it was not immediately clear at the time why he’d been brought to the emergency room.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

