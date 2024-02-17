Trump-Loving Pol Wants to Execute Climate-Change Protesters

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Florida House of Representatives/Getty

The “magenta pink” powdered tempera paint scattered by two climate-change activists on Wednesday posed no threat as it fell upon the helium-filled glass encasements that protect the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill or Rights on display in the rotunda at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

The two vandals, identified in court papers as Donald Zepeda and Jackson Green, were arrested for destruction of federal government property, though the only significant damage was to the plans of the tourists who were turned away when the rotunda was closed for cleaning.

But that did not stop a Republican party official who is among Donald Trump’s most passionate supporters from calling for the protesters’ immediate execution.

