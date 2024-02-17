Utah Official Natalie Cline Censured After Mistakenly Calling Teen Girl Trans

Utah State Board of Education

Utah’s governor on Thursday put his signature to legislation censuring State Board of Education member Natalie Cline, who appeared to question a teenage girl’s sexual orientation.

Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed the legislation—which passed Thursday with only two votes against it. The censure defied the girl’s parents’ request to impeach Cline, who appeared to suggest their high school-aged daughter was transgender on social media.

Cline posted a flyer of the Salt Lake City high school basketball team on Facebook on Feb. 6 with the caption:“Girls’ basketball…” It was later deleted and sparked fury from state officials.

