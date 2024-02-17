Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Utah Official Natalie Cline Censured After Mistakenly Calling Teen Girl Trans

    By

    Feb 16, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Utah Official Natalie Cline Censured After Mistakenly Calling Teen Girl Trans

    Utah State Board of Education

    Utah’s governor on Thursday put his signature to legislation censuring State Board of Education member Natalie Cline, who appeared to question a teenage girl’s sexual orientation.

    Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed the legislation—which passed Thursday with only two votes against it. The censure defied the girl’s parents’ request to impeach Cline, who appeared to suggest their high school-aged daughter was transgender on social media.

    Cline posted a flyer of the Salt Lake City high school basketball team on Facebook on Feb. 6 with the caption:“Girls’ basketball…” It was later deleted and sparked fury from state officials.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy