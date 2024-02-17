Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Republican Senator Rips Tucker’s Cringeworthy Russian Grocery Store Video

    Republican Senator Rips Tucker’s Cringeworthy Russian Grocery Store Video

    Tucker Carlson’s trip to a Russian grocery store—something he said “radicalized” him against U.S. leaders—drew critics from across the political spectrum, including a Republican senator and an MSNBC anchor.

    After glorifying Moscow’s subway system with a classical music-dubbed montage, Carlson recounted his experience shopping, where his haul apparently ended up costing much less than he had anticipated.

    “Coming to a Russian grocery store—the ‘heart of evil’—and seeing what things cost and how they live, it will radicalize you against our leaders,” the former Fox News host claimed. “That’s how I feel, anyway: radicalized. We’re not making any of this up, by the way. At all.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

