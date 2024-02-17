Taylor Swift fans criticized for ‘shameless’ and controversial act just hours before her first concert in Australia

A pair of Taylor Swift fans have been criticized for asking strangers to contribute money for fuel during their 1,500 kilometer trip to attend her concert.

Superfans Emily and Gemma traveled from Lismore, New South Wales, across three Australian states to see the 14-time Grammy winner at the MCG in Melbourne.

On the rear windshield of their vehicle, they provided a PayID number for donations with the message: ‘1500 KM for Taylor Swift. #2broken girls.’

However, some Australians criticized fans for essentially begging for money when a photo of the car’s rear window was shared on Facebook.

One woman called it “disgraceful and shameless.”

“I’m not here to start fights or screw with Taylor Swift or her fans,” he explained.

‘I just want to point out how embarrassing and shameless it is to ask others for money to go to a concert because they can’t afford it.

“No, you don’t have to donate to them, but it’s crazy to ask for donations when everyone is struggling right now.”

“If you can afford Taylor Swift, you can afford damn gas too,” a second agreed.

Emily and her friend Gemma embarked on a 1,500 kilometer journey up the east coast to attend Taylor Swift's first Australian concert in Melbourne on Friday.

However, others were more understanding of the fans.

“Work smarter, not harder,” one person wrote.

“Should have done this, we just drove to Melbs from Brisbane,” said another.

A third shared: “I love how they act like they are robbing people when they actually have freedom of choice.”

One woman said she had donated money to the couple.

‘This is very funny. I have money for adults, so I sent them some. I hope you have fun,” said another.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Emily and Gemma for comment.

Fans shared photos of their luggage and bejeweled costumes in the back seat of the car.

Meanwhile, thousands of excited Swifties decked out in cowboy boots, sparkly clothing and friendship bracelets have gathered at the MCG for the show.

Crowds at the MCG are expected to reach 260,000 over three nights.

The Melbourne shows will be followed by four sold-out concerts at Sydney’s Accor Stadium starting next Friday.

Lines were long at merchandise stores early Friday and fans have the green light to line up at the gates for the ticketed event starting at 2:30 p.m.

Stadium operators previously pleaded with fans without tickets to stay away from parks around the venue, fearing people would gather and cause safety issues.

The Eras tour covers every phase of Taylor Swift’s career in concerts lasting more than three hours, from her album Speak Now to Reputation and the most recent Midnights.

The excitement of the Eras Tour came to Melbourne as fans of pop megastar Taylor Swift flocked to the MCG for the first concert of her Australian tour.

Fans spent hours queuing and waiting on websites to secure coveted tickets to the show, with a second last-minute release on Thursday and the promise of more tickets being released on the days of the show.

The concerts are expected to provide an economic boost to Victoria and New South Wales as Swifties from interstate and overseas book flights and hotels.

Melbourne’s free tram zone has been extended to the MCG, while additional train, tram and bus services will be available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Regional Victoria concertgoers were urged to make alternative arrangements as some V/Line rail employees staged another round of strike action on Friday, but services returned to normal by late morning.

The area around the MCG is expected to be busy on concert nights with surrounding roads closed, plus A-League Men’s matches at nearby AAMI Park on two nights and the NBL at John Cain Arena on Saturday.