Still Jenny from the block! Jennifer Lopez returns to the Bronx in a daring low-cut jumpsuit for the special screening of This Is Me… Now: A Love Story with her mother

Jennifer Lopez proved she’s still Jenny From The Block when she made a spectacular return to her hometown of the Bronx in New York City on Thursday night.

The singer, 54, donned a navy satin jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a matching floor-length robe for a special screening of her film with her family.

At the event for her musical film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story at the AMC Theater in Bay Plaza, she was accompanied by her supportive mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

The actress, who revealed that her teenage twins are not big fans of her revealing clothing choices, struts down the street in a pair of black pointy-toe pumps.

She also sported leather gloves and a matching baseball cap to complete her look.

For jewelry, the Maid in Manhattan star wore a long bob and choker.

She also wore a pair of delicate gold earrings that peeked out from behind her voluminous hairstyle with soft waves.

She rocked a striking makeup look with dark eyeliner, peachy pink blush, and a classic nude lip to highlight her beauty.

Her mother put on a stylish display in a red and black suit, but wore a fuzzy navy coat to coordinate and match her look.

The retired housewife wore a bright red sweater to match her manicure and a quilted leather bag.

She opted for a similar radiant makeup look to match her pop icon daughter.

Earlier in the day, Lopez stopped by The View and the Today show as part of her promotional tour for her release This Is Me… Now.

On the Today show, JLo announced that she will soon embark on her first tour in five years.

His album and musical film, both titled This Is Me… Now, will be released on Friday, February 16.

Over the summer, he said he will visit and perform in 30 cities in two months to promote his new album.

When she stopped by The View, she opened up about her twin teenage sons’ honest opinions about her style and her musical film, which will also be released the same day as her album.

Their documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, will be released on February 27.