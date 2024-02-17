Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Jordan Klepper Puts U.S. Gun Problem in Terms NFL Fans Can Understand

    More than 24 hours after gunfire erupted during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday—killing one person and injuring at least 22 others—we still know very little about exactly what led to the tragic events or who is responsible for them. “The good news is we do know one of the heroes that helped stopped the shooting,” said The Daily Show correspondent/this week’s guest host Jordan Klepper on Thursday.

    “It wasn’t a good guy with a gun,” Klepper continued. “It wasn’t anybody bearing arms. It was just a guy with arms.”

    That man, Chiefs fan Paul Contreras, was at the parade with his three daughters with the plan to celebrate with the rest of his city. But when the shooting began and Contreras found himself within spitting distance of the alleged gunman, he did what he could—and tackled the suspect.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

