Inside Taylor Swift’s luxurious Melbourne hotel: Pop superstar spends over $16,000 a NIGHT on spacious presidential suite, just minutes from Eras Tour concert stadium

Taylor Swift landed in Australia on her luxury private jet on Wednesday ahead of her three consecutive Eras Tour concerts in Melbourne this weekend.

And the pop superstar, 34, is reportedly spending around $US16,300 ($25,000 AUD) a night to stay at the swanky Crown Towers hotel, just a 10-minute drive from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Swift is said to be staying at the celebrity-loved hotel’s sprawling Presidential Villa located on the 43rd floor.

The incredible 1,090 square meter space features two bedrooms, a large dining room, a living room with stunning views of the city and other impressive benefits.

A private express elevator ensuring Swift’s privacy as she enters and exits her luxury accommodations.

There’s also a 24-hour butler service at the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s disposal, whether you need some pre-show fuel, a last-minute errand or a celebratory drink.

