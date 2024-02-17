Wollongong accident: truck and car collide on motorway overpass leaving one dead and three seriously injured

Serious accident at Thirroul, near Wollongong, between the track and the car

A truck and a car collided on a New South Wales motorway overpass, leaving one man dead and three others fighting for their lives.

Emergency crews were called to Dr Lawrence Hargrave in Thirroul in the north of Wollongong, about an hour south of Sydney, about 2pm on Friday.

Authorities have confirmed that one man has died and three other people, including a woman in her 30s, have been rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The woman is being treated for head injuries after being airlifted to St George’s Hospital.

Two men were rushed to Westmead Hospital and Liverpool Hospital.

It is understood the woman was alone in the car and the three men were in the van.

More to follow.