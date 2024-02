NNA -nbsp;

An-Nahar:nbsp;

Field escalation without rules after Nabatieh massacre

Hariri: Our gain is moderation, solution begins with president

Nidaa Al-Watan:

Official statistics: 270 housing units were completely destroyed, 1500 partially

Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

Internal, external movement for pacificationnbsp;

Opposing ideas to activate presidential deadline

Al-Akhbar:

Enemy expands targeting scope: There is no benefit for us in war

nbsp;

========