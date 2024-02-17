At least 11 Palestinians killed in continuing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

NNA – At least 11 Palestinians were reported killed last night as a result of the continuing Israeli airstrikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip, according to local and medical sources.

In Rafah, south of the Strip, at least 11 civilians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Nassr neighborhood east of the city.nbsp;

Local sources confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces targeted two homes belonging to the Zaarab and Joudeh famililies, resulting in the killing of 11 Palestinians and multiple injuries.

Earlier in the night, at least two people were killed and others injured in Israeli attacks on the homes of the Sabbah and Afana families in the Al-Sikka Street area, east of Jabalia in northern Gaza.nbsp;

Local sources reported that civil defense and ambulance teams retrieved the bodies of two martyrs and several wounded individuals from the rubble of the two houses. The teams are continuing search and rescue efforts to locate potential survivors.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the Tel Al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip, coinciding with artillery shelling by Israeli occupation forces in the village of Maghraqa, in central Gaza, and around the vicinity of the University College south of the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.

In Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, Israeli occupation forces compelled the administration of Nasser Medical Complex to relocate 95 healthcare workers, 11 of their family members, 191 patients, and 165 accompanying individuals to the old Nasser Building under harsh and frightening conditions, lacking food and infant formula, and facing a severe shortage of water.

The complex is reportedly experiencing a critical situation due to the shortage of medical resources, and fuel is expected to run out within the next 24 hours, endangering the lives of patients, including six under artificial respiratory support in the intensive care unit and three infants in the nursery. The emergency department and surgical wards are operating without adequate medical care for the 20 patients.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has resulted in more thannbsp;28,663nbsp;confirmed fatalities, including over 12,000 children. Additionally, overnbsp;68,395nbsp;people have been injured.–WAFA

