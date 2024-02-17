Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Rebirth Beirut Presents “Coup de Coeur” Art Exhibition: A captivating collection of artworks in collaboration with Art Centuries

    By

    Feb 16, 2024 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Rebirth Beirut isnbsp;excitednbsp;to announce the opening of itsnbsp;upcomingnbsp;art exhibition, quot;Coup de Coeurrdquo;.nbsp;Thenbsp;exhibition openingnbsp;is set to take place onnbsp;Mondaynbsp;19 February 2024 from 6 to 9nbsp;pmnbsp;and willnbsp;runnbsp;untilnbsp;Wednesdaynbsp;28 Februarynbsp;from 3 to 7nbsp;pm daily.

    Hosted at Rebirth Beirut#39;s culturalnbsp;headquartersnbsp;in Gemmayze, thisnbsp;exhibition, curated bynbsp;Art Centuries,will showcasenbsp;an exquisite collection of Lebanese, Arab and European paintings, sculptures and modern glass.nbsp;quot;Coup de Coeurquot; is the culmination of 40 years ofnbsp;experiencenbsp;andnbsp;promises to be a celebration of artistry, culture, and love.

    Mr. Gaby Fernaine, the founder and president of Rebirth Beirut, expressed his enthusiasm for this extraordinary showcase of creativity, stating, quot;Rebirth Beirut is proud to present this new exhibition that reflects love and passion for art, withnbsp;eachnbsp;art piece embodyingnbsp;our vision for Beirut as a city of knowledge, culture, diversity, art, and love.quot;

    A portion of the proceeds will contribute to Rebirth Beirut#39;s ongoing initiativesnbsp;whichnbsp;include vital projects aimed at enhancing the city#39;s infrastructure, such as the rehabilitation of traffic lights and street lighting. Support art, Support Beirut, come and visit the new exhibitionnbsp;atnbsp;Rebirth Beirut.

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy