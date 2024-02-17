Geagea, Rudakov broach latest local and regional developments

NNA – Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, on Friday discussed political, regional, and international developments with Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, in Maarab.nbsp;

Discussion reportedly touched on a range of issues, starting with the Russo-Ukrainian war to the Lebanese presidential elections, reaching the Gaza war, and its repercussions on Lebanon. For his part, Geagea underscored the deteriorating security situation in southern Lebanon, ldquo;which challenges international efforts to spare Lebanon from a devastating war.rdquo;

The meeting also focused on the necessity of implementing Resolution 1701 to prevent a major war on Lebanon#39;s southern borders.

Moreover, Geagea emphasized the importance of addressing the Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills issue by jointly submitting a memorandum from both the Lebanese and Syrian sides to the United Nations, asserting Lebanese sovereignty over these territories.nbsp;

Geagea stressed that upon such recognition, it becomes incumbent on Israel to withdraw from them in accordance with Resolution 425.

The LF leader then reiterated that the situation in Gaza was entirely unacceptable, advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as the only viable solution.nbsp;

However, Geagea questioned Hezbollah#39;s support for Palestinians in Gaza, raising concerns about the potential escalation of the situation and the adverse consequences of Hezbollah#39;s actions on Lebanon and its people.

