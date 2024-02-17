Madonna Debuts New Music Video for Popular Featuring The Weeknd and Playboi Carti…Exclusively at Fortnite Festival This Weekend

The song Popular was created for The Weeknd’s controversial HBO series The Idol, which will debut in early June 2023.

While The Weeknd released a ‘visualizer’ video in June featuring The Idol cast, the official video didn’t appear until Thursday only at the Fortnite Festival.

Madonna took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a clip of the video, revealing that you can watch it in-game Fortnite Festival from February 15-18.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

More than seven months after the debut of Madonna’s new song, Popular with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, the music video has arrived… in an unconventional way.

The song Popular was created for The Weeknd’s controversial HBO series The Idol, which will debut in early June 2023.

While The Weeknd released a ‘visualizer’ video in June featuring The Idol cast, the official video wasn’t released until Thursday…only at the Fortnite Festival.

Madonna took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a clip of the video, revealing that you can watch it in-game Fortnite Festival from February 15-18.

‘I did a song with @theweeknd and @playboicarti – called – “Popular” Duh!’ Madonna started out in legend.

More than seven months after the debut of Madonna’s new song, Popular with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, the music video has arrived… in an unconventional way.

The song Popular was created for The Weeknd’s controversial HBO series The Idol, which will debut in early June 2023.

‘The video finally and exclusively debuts at the Fortnite festival!! Tune in to the game February 15-18! It’s the only way to watch the video!’ she added.

Fortnite debuted its Fortnite Festival game in early December, which allows users to “play” the music of certain songs in a similar way to previous video games Guitar Hero and Rock Band.

The Weeknd was a featured performer in the Fortnite Festival game, and with the first season set to end on February 22, this video looks to be a final treat for fans.

Fans can watch the video by heading to the Fortnite Festival, the Discover menu, and searching for the Fortnite Festival Jam stage (not the main stage).

Once there, fans will find a viewing area dedicated exclusively to this new music video which will be available throughout the weekend.

Fans will also be able to stream Popular within the game, as the song is now available as a Jam Track.

The song begins with Madonna singing: “I’ve seen the devil on Sunset in every face and in every place.”

The Weeknd bursts into his verses dressed all in black, singing both inside and outside a palatial estate.

‘The video finally and exclusively debuts at the Fortnite festival!! Tune in to the game February 15-18! It’s the only way to watch the video!’ she added

Fans can watch the video by heading to the Fortnite Festival, the Discover menu, and searching for the Fortnite Festival Jam stage (not the main stage).

The song begins with Madonna singing: “I’ve seen the devil under the sunset on every face and in every place.”

Madonna sings her verse from a city penthouse in a variety of black outfits, while Madonna and The Weeknd sing the chorus about an artist who will seemingly do anything to be popular.

Madonna sings her verse from a city penthouse in a variety of black outfits, while Madonna and The Weeknd sing the chorus about an artist who will seemingly do anything to be popular.

Playboi Carti sings a few bars in and out of a luxury SUV, but the song mostly alternates between Madonna and The Weeknd.

The song debuted at number 43 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts, although there has recently been a resurgence in its popularity.

Last month, after the song continued to do well on the charts, an EP was released with four additional versions of the song.