Power outage claims lives of three patients at Nasser Hospital amid Israeli siege

NNA – Three patients in the intensive care unit at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, died this morning due to disruption in oxygen supply caused by a power outage amid the continuing Israeli siege of the hospital, according to medical sources.

Additionally, reports indicate two women have been forced to give birth in inhumane conditions without electricity, water, food, or heating within the hospital.

The sources revealed that the imminent depletion of fuel and the Israeli blockade pose a threat to the lives of patients and vulnerable children at the complex. The hospital administration blamed the Israeli occupation for the well-being of patients and medical teams, urging all international institutions to swiftly intervene and rescue those in the medical complex.

Earlier yesterday, Israeli occupation forces coerced the administration of Nasser Medical Complex into relocating 95 healthcare professionals, 11 families, 191 patients, and 165 accompanying displaced individuals to the old Nasser Building, subjecting them to harsh and frightening conditions.–WAFA

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========