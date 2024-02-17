Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Bou Habib instructs Lebanon’s UN representative to lodge complaint against Israel before Security Council

    NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s Caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Friday directed Lebanonrsquo;s UN Representative to file a complaint with the UN Security Council on February 15, 2024, following a series of Israeli attacks on Lebanese civilian targets on February 14, 2024, the deadliest since October 8, 2023.nbsp;

    The complaint highlighted Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas in Nabatieh and Souaneh, resulting in numerous civilian casualties, including women and children.nbsp;

    The complaint emphasized that these deliberate attacks violated international humanitarian law, undermined its sovereignty, and defied UN resolutions, calling for Israel to respect Lebanese territory.nbsp;

    The complaint also urged the Security Council to condemn the attacks and pressure Israel to cease hostilities to prevent further escalation and regional conflict.

