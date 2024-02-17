Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Witness Told Feds She Was Paid for Sex Parties With Matt Gaetz

    Witness Told Feds She Was Paid for Sex Parties With Matt Gaetz

    When ABC News reported on Wednesday that the House Ethics Committee had acquired text messages between a young woman involved in the sex trafficking investigation and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a Gaetz spokesperson told ABC that the congressman “does not know anything about the woman you’re referencing.”

    That seems extraordinarily unlikely.

    The Daily Beast can now report that this woman told prosecutors in 2021 that she had sex with Gaetz at a drug-fueled party that she was paid to attend, according to the woman’s attorney.

