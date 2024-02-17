Michigan GOP Rep. Doubles Down on Racist Tweet

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Associated Press

Since Michigan Republican lawmaker Josh Schriver shared a racist conspiracy theory online last week, he’s wasted no time doubling down on his rhetoric—even after losing his state House committee and staff as a result.

“I’m a White rapper and most conservative voting Representative in Michigan,” Rep. Schriver, who rhymes about his voting record and Jesus, wrote Wednesday on X. “I guess it was only a matter of time before I was falsely labeled a ‘raaacist!’”

In another post, the 31-year-old declared, “I’m a Christian…not a racist.”

