Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Michigan GOP Rep. Doubles Down on Racist Tweet

    By

    Feb 16, 2024 , , ,
    Michigan GOP Rep. Doubles Down on Racist Tweet

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Associated Press

    Since Michigan Republican lawmaker Josh Schriver shared a racist conspiracy theory online last week, he’s wasted no time doubling down on his rhetoric—even after losing his state House committee and staff as a result.

    “I’m a White rapper and most conservative voting Representative in Michigan,” Rep. Schriver, who rhymes about his voting record and Jesus, wrote Wednesday on X. “I guess it was only a matter of time before I was falsely labeled a ‘raaacist!’”

    In another post, the 31-year-old declared, “I’m a Christian…not a racist.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy