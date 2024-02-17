This morning’s new presenters are FINALLY confirmed, with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard revealed as the permanent replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard have been introduced as the new presenters of This Morning, ITV revealed on Friday.

The couple, aged 47 and 49 respectively, have been in talks for some months following the departure of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The news was confirmed via a custom promo on This Morning’s Twitter, which shows Ben walking down the familiar This Morning production hallway and placing a new photo of Cat on the wall, before turning to the camera when he sees her. photo comes to life.

Ben said: “It really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next episode of This Morning.” It’s an honor to be trusted with the reins, to join Alison and Dermot and the entire team who work on and off screen and do great work.

‘For the last ten years I’ve been waking up to our ITV daytime audience on GMB and now I’m looking forward to spending time with Cat…

“Welcoming viewers home after their school run or morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved.”

Cat added: ‘This Morning is a national institution. Every time they broadcast it, it’s like inviting your friends: funny, smart, silly, sincere, informative and happy, like all the best friends!…

‘This morning is and always will be the viewer’s program. “Ben and I know how much people love it and, with the help of an incredible team of people, we will do everything we can to take care of it.”

Channel sources say they are “excited” about the couple’s signing after they “had to jump through so many obstacles to get there,” according to a source. His appointment will be discussed on Friday’s episode of This Morning.

The Mail first revealed that the duo were at the top of the list, but in December Cat turned down the role because she couldn’t devote time to the show.

However, after more negotiations and the offer of more money, he accepted. A source said: ‘Cat was the one they wanted all along and they finally have her. “It’s incredible news for them.”

This Morning’s new permanent presenter Cat was said to be in a stand-off with ITV bosses over her new role and her long-running role on So You Think You Can Dance (pictured on the show in November).

Last month, inside sources revealed that Cat and Ben had landed the coveted permanent hosting roles following the departure of stalwart stars Holly and Phil.

It was alleged that Cat wanted Rylan Clark as co-host instead of Ben and “will not receive special treatment” to allow her her Monday-Thursday role on This Morning and continue her £344k-a-season role on the American dance show.

Sources revealed: ‘Cat will not receive any special treatment… She will not be given time off to film the next series of So You Think You Can Dance.’ Then she has to make that decision, she’s one or the other, end of.’

Cat is said to have “really wanted the job” but was worried about her husband Patrick Kielty’s commitments in Ireland and how they would juggle jobs.

The source continued: “Cat told her friends she wanted the job, if she could make it work.” However, she also feared that Patrick’s commitments in Ireland would make it too difficult for him to take the job. She also really wanted to do it with Rylan.

When reports first emerged that Cat would be joining the show last year, it was claimed that she and Ben would receive an annual salary of £555,000.

Although high, the salary still paled in comparison to that of former presenters Holly and Phil, who were said to be paid £700,000 a year for their role.

Cat is not short of cash though, as she currently earns at least £344,000 per season presenting So You Think You Can Dance in the US, where she is said to be paid £43,000 per episode.

The new series will air in March and Cat has been splitting her time between the US and UK to film.

