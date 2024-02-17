Gary Neville admits he’s ‘BORED’ of watching Man City and claims they’ve ‘ruined’ the excitement of football, but former Man United captain Roy Keane disagrees… as he hails Pep Guardiola’s side for being able to ‘dominate so much’

Gary Neville has stated that he is bored of watching Manchester City

Roy Keane doesn’t think City are boring and praises their brilliance

Jack Grealish has had no luck… now he will be sweating in his Euros place. Podcast Everything is beginning

Gary Neville believes Manchester City’s dominance has become boring and admits he finds it difficult to watch them.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won five of the last six Premier League titles and have gained momentum this season by winning their last 11 games in all competitions.

Their latest victory came on Tuesday night when they beat RB Leipzig 3-1 in the Champions League to take control of the last 16 tie, but Neville has revealed he couldn’t bring himself to watch the game.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Neville said: “I didn’t turn on Manchester City (against FC Copenhagen) on Tuesday night. “I felt a bit bored.

“I saw a post from a Liverpool fan saying that he had watched every single one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United games in the Champions League, because he had the feeling that there was always going to be excitement in one form or another They would lose, or they would win and the game would be exciting.

Gary Neville has admitted that he has become “bored” of watching Manchester City

Roy Keane has defended City, saying their brilliance deserves to be admired.

City have won 11 games in a row and are on their way to achieving consecutive trebles

“You just can’t look at City, it’s almost like they’ve ruined it a bit.”

“To say City are boring would be a mistake because the football they play is excellent, but I actually thought they were boring; I found it difficult to watch them.” “Since Erling Haaland left (due to injury) they are a little more imperfect.”

City won the treble last season and are on course to repeat that feat this year, although Neville is not particularly interested in how they are achieving their success.

However, former United captain Roy Keane jumped to City’s defense and praised their ability to be so dominant for so long.

‘(Manchester City is boring) because it’s so brilliant!’ he responded when responding to Neville’s criticism.

“I understand where people are coming from, but I wouldn’t agree when fans say that about City (that it’s boring): they are very technical and the statistics from the other night are incredible. I know it was just FC Copenhagen, but they beat to Manchester United.

“I admire those things, I admire when a team can dominate so much, whether it’s possession, the players, their style. I like their style of play because of its brilliance.

We see a lot of teams trying to play possession and getting nowhere, but they (City) are also succeeding by winning and scoring goals.

I would give the thumbs up to City; obviously that’s how we were at United, but I understand the argument: even Liverpool in recent years are a bit more emotional, they move faster, but because they are very technical and brilliant. ‘I admire that.’

