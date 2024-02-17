A premium only airline will start giving some passengers Apple Vision Pros instead of its regular in-flight entertainment

A customer trying on the Apple Vision Pro.

Beond announced it will give the Apple Vision Pro to select passengers on its flights.It bills itself as the world’s first premium-leisure airline, where every seat can lie flat.However, Beond’s current shortest route is still double the length of the Vision Pro’s battery life.

An airline operating only business class services has announced plans to give an Apple Vision Pro to “select passengers” on some of its flights.

Beond describes itself as “the world’s first premium-leisure airline,” where every seat can be turned into a lie-flat bed.

It began operating its first three routes last November. They all go to or from the Maldives.

Tero Taskila, the CEO of Beond, said that as well as movies and games, it is working on “truly amazing footage” to “showcase stunning resort destinations and activities in the Maldives.”

“The inflight experience will build anticipation for passengers before they arrive in the Maldives,” he added. “Offering the Apple Vision Pro is another step in our vision of delivering a premium travel experience to our customers, from the start to finish of their journey.”

It makes sense that the budding startup — which last week took delivery of its second plane — would be the first carrier to embrace the Vision Pro.

Beond’s in-flight entertainment system uses iPads.

When Apple first announced its virtual-reality headset, the showcase featured a scene using it on an airplane.

And Marques Brownlee, the tech-review YouTuber, said using the Vision Pro on a plane was the aspect he was most excited about.

However, some users have encountered problems when trying to use it in the air — such as motion sickness and tracking glitches.

The Vision Pro’s battery life is also only around 2 ½-hours, while Beond’s shortest route is double that.

Beond’s aircraft use iPads for their in-flight entertainment systems, rather than the typical seatback layout.

From July, it is launching a route from Dubai to the Maldives — competing with Emirates.

So as it’s going up against airlines that offer first-class seats with enormous screens, the Vision Pro is something that could give it an edge.

