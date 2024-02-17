Fans poke fun at Neymar after photo appears to show him out of shape as he returns to training for the first time since injuring his ACL… but others argue it’s an unflattering angle of the Al-Hilal star

The video shows Neymar again at an Al-Hilal training camp after his ACL injury

Concern for the state of the Brazilian in a frame of the footage

Watching you train while you’re injured in the gym is like watching your wife walking down the street with another guy – Listen to the Podcast Everything is beginning

Neymar has made his first appearance on the training ground since his ACL injury, but a photo circulating on social media appears to show he may not be in the best physical shape, thanks to an unflattering angle from the Brazilian. .

The Al-Hilal star has been out of action since October after rupturing his ACL against Uruguay while on international duty.

Footage emerged earlier this week showing the 32-year-old back in the gym and on his road to recovery, and a video was released showing his first steps back on the training pitch.

However, a still image from that video has shocked fans, as an angle of the snap appears to show the striker is out of shape after months on the sidelines.

Fans were quick to take to social media to question and mock the striker, with one suggesting that “Neymar doesn’t seem to be fit” and another stating that “retirement is called.”

The video showing Neymar training again has drawn attention to his physical condition and weight.

The Brazilian had been seen again in the Al-Hilal gym as he prepares to return from injury

Neymar tore his ACL while playing for Brazil against Uruguay in October.

Others online compared Neymar’s form to that of teammate Ronaldo Nazario, who suffered criticism for his weight during his playing days, calling him ‘RONALDO 2.0’.

There were also claims that “Neymar no longer cares about competitive football” and another that criticized his decision to move to Saudi Arabia stating: “Neymar’s departure from Barcelona has to be the worst decision a player has ever made in history.” of football”. Since then it has been a downward path. He now he has added weight. Very sad!’

However, some on social media have come to Neymar’s defense, claiming the image is just an unfortunate angle, and have urged that the striker be given some sweet spot.

“It’s not real, Neymar didn’t gain weight,” one publication insisted, while others backed it up with the caption “fake” and used images of him in the gym as evidence to suggest there was nothing wrong with his physical condition.

Fans took to social media to question Neymar’s physical condition following his return to training.

Neymar moved to the Saudi Pro League club in August last year, after six seasons with Paris Saint-Germain in a £78million deal.

The two-year deal is said to be worth around £130m, making it one of the Saudi League’s most expensive purchases.

He made his debut as a substitute in the 6-1 thrashing of Al-Riyadh in September, coming off the bench to assist one of the goals, before scoring his first goal for the club in the AFC Champions Cup victory over FC Nassaji Mazandaran. .

However, the injury suffered while playing for Brazil saw Neymar play just five games in total since his summer move.

Al-Hilal were forced to release the Brazilian as a result of the season-ending injury in order to free up one of their eight foreign squad spots for the arrival of Renan Lodi in January.

Some fans were quick to quell the issue by showing off a svelte Neymar in the Al-Hilal gym.

Since arriving at the club, Neymar has only played five games for Al-Hilal and has only scored one goal.

The club will be able to re-register Neymar at the end of the season, when he will likely return from injury, but will need to re-evaluate his role in the team.

They already have several high-profile foreign names on their books, including Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic, so Neymar must prove he has a place in the team ahead of next season.

His current contract with the club expires in June 2025, with the option to renew it for a further year, but he has already been linked with a return to former club Santos when his experience in the Middle East is over.