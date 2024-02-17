Khloe Kardashian Puts On Busty Display In Tight Dress As She Glams Up With Sister Kourtney’s Snippet About Looking ‘Effortless’

Khloe Kardashian thrilled her fans on Thursday when she shared a sizzling clip of herself looking very glamorous.

The reality TV star, 39, raised temperatures in a sheer, form-fitting white dress that showed off her ample cleavage and featured a slit on the side.

In the clip, Khloe, who spent Valentine’s Day with her two children, is shown getting her hair and makeup done while posing for the camera.

She added a hilarious clip to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s, 44, video, saying, “It’s like that effortless look, but it’s actually a lot of effort.”

“Thank you @kourtneykardash wise words,” she captioned the video.

Kourtney responded in the comments, agreeing with Khloé: “I have the wisest words, my sister reigns effortlessly.”

Khloé’s 310 million followers also took to the comments to praise her, with her friend Serena Williams writing: ‘Fllllllyyy.’

“Amazing,” gushed Paris Hilton.

‘OMG WHAT A BABY,’ another friend wrote.

Selling Sunset’s Christel Stause added, “Ahhh, I’ve worn this dress.” LOVE’, while her former co-star Christine Quinn called Khloé ‘Iconiqueeeee.’

The mother of two also took to her Stories to share some snaps of the luxurious Valentine’s Day gift baskets she had made for her many nieces and nephews.

The first photo showed five baskets filled with large pink pillow hearts and countless other gifts, including dazzling mugs, fluffy pens, pink calculators, chocolates and more.

‘I love making Christmas baskets for all my nieces and nephews. Valentine’s Day is such a sweet and happy holiday. It makes creating these baskets so much fun and full of love,” she captioned the photo.

The clip shows her doing her hair and makeup, while posing for the camera.

While the first photo showed gifts for her nieces, the second photo showed gifts for her nephews, including hats, teddy bears, chocolates and more.

Khloe proudly showed off the gifts

The Good American founder also announced that she was ready to start planning Easter baskets a month in advance.

The next snap showed off gifts for her nephews, including ‘Mama’s Boy’ hats, teddy bears, chocolates and more.

“Kids’ Valentine’s Day things are a little harder to find, but I try to customize them based on ages,” Khloé explained.

“Boys are too cool for some of the traditional stuff,” she added with an eye-rolling emoji.

The Good American founder also announced that she was ready to start planning Easter baskets a month in advance.

“Now I have to start thinking about things for Easter baskets… 13 boys and girls of all ages… I’m open to any ideas.”

Khloé celebrated Valentine’s Day on Wednesday with personalized party balloons for her daughter True and son Tatum.

She wore an all-red outfit as she posed barefoot with True, five, and Tatum, 18 months, in front of a mountain of red and pink mylar balloons that included sweet personal messages like ‘XOXO True’; ‘I love you Tatum’ and ‘It’s true that you melt my heart.’

The Hulu star also had balloons that said “Happy Valentine’s Day” covering the living room windows.

Tatum was shown wearing a gray t-shirt that said ‘HEART THROB’ in red letters.

Khloé shares True and Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson, 32, who was recently suspended by the NBA for 25 games after the Cleveland Cavaliers player violated the league’s anti-drug program.

Tristan was suspended for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program after he tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.

Both drugs are on the list of prohibited substances in the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), in the ‘steroids and performance-enhancing drugs’ (SPED) section.

Ibutamoren is considered a “growth hormone”, while LGD-4033 SARM is commonly used by bodybuilders and weightlifters to enhance muscles. SARMs stands for “selective androgen reception modulators.”

Under the current collective bargaining agreement, a 25-game suspension is the standard for a player who not only tests positive for a SPED but also violates the league’s drug policy for the first time.

Tristan, a center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, will not receive compensation while under suspension. The suspension will cost Tristan more than $726,000 of his $3,196,448 salary.